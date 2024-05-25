NCC Bank, Pran-RFL ink cash management solution agreement

NCC Bank has signed a cash management solution agreement with Pran-RFL Group recently.

Under this agreement, distributors/representatives of Pran-RFL Group shall enjoy cash transaction facilities solution through any branches & sub-branches of NCC Bank across the country.

In presence of Md Mahbub Alam, deputy managing director of NCC Bank, Uzma Chowdhury, director of Pran-RFL Group, and Md Zakir Anam, DMD of NCC Bank, exchanged the signing agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Besides, Md Monirul Alam, SEVP & company secretary, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, SEVP & CFO, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP & CIO, Sharif Mohammad Mahsin, head of SME, Shahin Akter Nuha, head of cash management department of NCC Bank, and Khairul Islam, senior manager (corporate finance) & Afsar Dewan Abid, assistant manager (corporate) of Pran-RFL Group along with other senior officials of the bank, were also present at the ceremony.