MTB inks deal with IPDC Finance

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) and IPDC Finance Limited have recently signed an agreement for cash management services at a ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank’s corporate head office.

In presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, additional managing director & CBO, MTB and Rizwan Dawood Shams, managing director, IPDC Finance Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Among others, Md. Shamsul Islam, DMD & head of treasury, Mohammad Mamun Faruk, divisional head of wholesale banking-1, Khalid Hossin, divisional head of digital banking, Mohammad Ashik Iqbal Khan, divisional head of cash management & transaction banking of MTB, and Md. Ashique Hossain, deputy managing director, Fahmida Khan, chief financial officer, Jumaratul Banna, head of corporate business & acting head of treasury, Md Afzalur Rashid, chief technology officer, Rahat Jamil, acting head of operations, Subrata Basak, assistant general manager, treasury department of IPDC Finance Limited along with other senior officials from both organizations were also present at the ceremony.