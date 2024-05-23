SCB, Bidyanondo stitch success for marginalized women

Standard Chartered Bangladesh and the Bidyanondo Foundation have partnered to provide 150 beneficiaries from marginalized urban communities with access to training opportunities, sewing machines, and the materials needed to begin their own tailoring businesses.

The project will empower the selected beneficiaries to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, while bolstering economic growth and social development for the targeted communities as a whole.

The bank’s flagship community engagement program, Futuremakers by Standard Chartered is designed to help the next generation in their journey to learn, earn, and grow.

Under Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, the Bank has been initiating projects to tackle inequality and promote greater economic inclusion.

A key pillar of this initiative has been to provide the necessary resources for women to flourish as entrepreneurs.

By enabling access to training and resources, the Bank is providing each beneficiary with the tools required to hone their skills and turn their creativity and resilience into thriving businesses – thereby creating a ripple effect of positive change across their communities.

Khaled Aziz, managing director and country chief technology & operations officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh: said, “In Bangladesh, women’s participation in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, ranges from 9 to 13% in public institutions and 33% in private institutions. Through this initiative, we are working towards bridging this gap by promoting economic independence and empowerment. It is critical to note that the impact of this initiative extends far beyond individual households -- when women gain access to learning and growth opportunities, they become catalysts for development, both within the household and across the community.”

Kishor Kumar Das, chairman, Bidyanondo Foundation, said: “In the male-dominated world, low-income women suffer a lot from uncertainty in metropolitan areas. Initiatives are not taken to help them dream of some additional income for lack of capital. Bidyanondo Foundation is proud to work on this project. It is believed that more such partnership projects will be initiated in the future.”