Brac Bank’s ‘Women Warriors’ recognized for Q1'24 performances

Brac Bank has recognized top-performing female officials of its Distribution Network who achieved outstanding deposit business performance during the first quarter of 2024.

At a celebration styled "Women Warriors," Selim RF Hussain, managing director & CEO, Brac Bank, along with other senior officials, handed over awards to the branches' female officials of the bank, who contributed significantly to the bank's deposit business growth during January-March 2024.

Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, deputy managing director and head of branches, and members of the senior management committee attended the ceremony.

Taher Hasan Al Mamun, senior zonal head; AKM Tareq, senior zonal head; and other senior officials of distribution network were present at the ceremony on May 8.

Female leaders in key frontline roles play a significant part in the bank's rapid business growth.

As a people-centric organization, Brac Bank provides conducive workplace environment and capacity-building opportunity to help women achieve fast-track career progression and professional success.