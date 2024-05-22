Thursday, May 23, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Brac Bank’s ‘Women Warriors’ recognized for Q1'24 performances

Female leaders in key frontline roles play a significant part in the bank's rapid business growth

Update : 22 May 2024, 05:31 PM

Brac Bank has recognized top-performing female officials of its Distribution Network who achieved outstanding deposit business performance during the first quarter of 2024. 

At a celebration styled "Women Warriors," Selim RF Hussain, managing director & CEO, Brac Bank, along with other senior officials, handed over awards to the branches' female officials of the bank, who contributed significantly to the bank's deposit business growth during January-March 2024.

Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, deputy managing director and head of branches, and members of the senior management committee attended the ceremony.

Taher Hasan Al Mamun, senior zonal head; AKM Tareq, senior zonal head; and other senior officials of distribution network were present at the ceremony on May 8.

Female leaders in key frontline roles play a significant part in the bank's rapid business growth.

As a people-centric organization, Brac Bank provides conducive workplace environment and capacity-building opportunity to help women achieve fast-track career progression and professional success.

