Thursday, May 23, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
BB's Customer Awareness Week 2024 begins in Rangpur

Organized in association with Bank Asia PLC

Update : 21 May 2024, 06:13 PM

Customer Awareness Week-2024 of Bangladesh Bank has started in the country’s northern Rangpur Division aiming to enhance banking awareness among customers.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Md Khurshid Alam was chief guest at the opening ceremony of Awareness Week, held at Panchagarh Chamber Bhaban, Panchagarh on May 18.

The program was organized by the Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department of Bangladesh Bank in association with Bank Asia PLC.

Bangladesh Bank’s Executive Director (Head Office) Md Nurul Amin and Executive Director (Rangpur Office) Md Ruhul Amin, Director of Financial Sector Support & Strategic Planning Department Liza Fahmida and Director of Financial Integrity & Customer Services Department Shayema Islam, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Bank Asia Shafiuzzaman were special guests.

Abu Hena Humayun Kabir, director of financial integrity and customer services department of Bangladesh Bank presided over the event.

In addition to the speakers' discussions, there were customer awareness audiovisual displays and presentations on various aspects of banking services throughout the daylong program.

More than 100 officials from Rangpur region branches of different banks and financial institutions were present in the event.

During the discussion, the chief guest mentioned customers as the blood of banking services, saying that customer awareness is highly important in banking services.

He also emphasized bankers' responsibility for developing customers' awareness along with their own awareness of everyday banking duties.

