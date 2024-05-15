Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Southeast Bank distributes special CSR fund

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, handed over financial assistance to grass roots farmers of the country 

Update : 15 May 2024, 05:27 PM

Southeast Bank PLC distributed special CSR fund among farmers for cultivation and purchasing agri-based machinery.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, handed over financial assistance to grass roots farmers of the country at the bank's head office. 

The financial assistance was channeled to farmers through the renowned non-government development organization, Popi.

Murshed Alam Sarker, chief executive & founder of Popi, graced the occasion along with other senior officials from both the organizations, who were also present at the ceremony.

