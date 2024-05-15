KARM Mostafa Kamal new DMD of IFIC Bank

KARM Mostofa Kamal has recently been appointed as deputy managing director and Chief of HR & Logistics at IFIC Bank PLC on May 13 from his prior role as head of human resource management.

Kamal joined IFIC Bank on June 1, 2015 as senior executive vice president & head of HR.

He started his professional career as a young officer in Bangladesh Army and served there for long 34 years.

Mostofa Kamal has served the Bangladesh Army as a senior professional in many different capacities and gathered experience in HRM, business process, security and logistics at higher level.

He also held significant positions at Trust Bank and Army Welfare Trust.

In his long career, he attended different trainings, seminars and workshops both at home and abroad.

Mostofa Kamal is a director of IFIC Securities Ltd, appointed by IFIC Bank.