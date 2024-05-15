Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BB refutes Indian media report of new forex reserve heist

'We have a three-tier confirmation policy with the US Federal Reserve now and have regular reconciliation of transactions'

Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 May 2024, 04:30 PM

Bangladesh Bank has rejected claims of a new heist of foreign exchange reserves reported by an Indian newspaper.

In a statement, the central bank said: "An Indian newspaper published news regarding a new reserve heist of Bangladesh. This is to inform everyone that it is absolutely fake news. We have a three-tier confirmation policy with the US Federal Reserve now and have regular reconciliation of transactions."

The news portal published an article titled "Are Indian hackers behind this month’s Bangladesh Bank heist involving billions?" stating that unidentified suspected Indian hackers used digital means to extract billions of dollars from Bangladesh Bank about a week ago, according to at least three officials familiar with the heist.

"While the sources were chary to disclose the amount sucked out of Bangladesh Bank, they confirmed that Indian and Bangladesh authorities, including the security agencies of the two countries were aware of the “sensational” heist and were “quietly probing the crime," the report claimed.

The news portal, however, did not provide clear information about the heist, and the source of the information was unclear.

Read More

Sony-Rangs launches Eid-ul-Azha campaign

Experts: Steel prices to rise in Bangladesh

BFTI holds meeting on potentials of light engineering sector

BAT Bangladesh earnings dip amid sales decline

SBK Tech invests $7.1m in 6 Bangladeshi startups

OnePlus officially hits Bangladesh market

Latest News

Sony-Rangs launches Eid-ul-Azha campaign

India downplays US sanctions threat over Iran port deal

Donald Lu: Visited Bangladesh to rebuild trust

Experts: Steel prices to rise in Bangladesh

BFTI holds meeting on potentials of light engineering sector

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x