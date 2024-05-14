Brac Bank gets $50m long term debt facility from BII

British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution (DFI) and impact investor, committed a loan of $50 million to Brac Bank.

The loan will provide vital foreign currency funding support for its offshore banking clients.

A signing ceremony was held at Brac Bank Head Office in Dhaka on May 13.

Sarah Cooke, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh; Duncan Overfield, deputy development director & head prosperity and economic growth, British High Commission Dhaka; Shahnur Shikder; private sector development adviser, British High Commission Dhaka; and Rehan Rashid, country director, Bangladesh, British International Investment, were present.

From Brac Bank, Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson, and Selim RF Hussain, managing director & CEO, were present.

Brac Bank has served 1.5 million MSMEs since its establishment in 2001 and expects to grow its loan book.

It is sponsored by Brac NGO, a leading non-government organization with a mandate for impact investment and financial inclusion.

Sarah Cooke, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, said: “This will enable small businesses and female entrepreneurs in Bangladesh to take up more economic opportunities and create more jobs. This investment reinforces the UK’s commitment to support inclusive and sustainable development in Bangladesh and is a great demonstration of the UK’s modern economic partnership with Bangladesh.”

Rehan Rashid, country director, Bangladesh at BII said: “Since we made our first investment in Brac Bank in 2019, we have been looking to increase lending for inclusion in Bangladesh and with trusted partners like Brac Bank, we can reach more people that need our support the most and are truly instrumental in driving the country’s progress and prosperity.”

Selim RF Hussain, managing director & CEO, Brac Bank, said, “BII’s commitment will pursue BRAC Bank expand credit facilities to MSMEs and women-led businesses enabling them to solidify businesses. It will help micro-entrepreneurs expand product basket, penetrate new marketplace and create jobs invigorating rural economy. The injection of $50 million from BII will also ameliorate foreign exchange position of Bangladesh.”

This investment supports UN SDG 5 on Gender Equality, SDG 8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth, as well as SDG9 on Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.