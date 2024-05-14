BAB: Lending, exchange rates to stabilize soon

The interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate will stabilize eventually after fluctuating due to market dynamics, said Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, chairman of the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB), on Monday.

No one has the power to control the interest rate and exchange rate as these depend on demand and supply in the market. And there is no instance of fixing these rates in the world, he also said.

"It needs to function freely. I welcome the Bangladesh Bank's decision to let it go free," Mazumder further said.

The economy will run at its own pace and the foreign exchange rate and interest rate will hover at a certain range following the kerb market. Finally, the rates will become stable at a certain point in time, he said.

Mazumder, also the chairman of Exim Bank, was speaking to journalists after holding a meeting at the central bank, chaired by Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Nurun Nahar and attended by top central bank officials.

The price of the US dollar surged by nearly Tk7 to Tk125 in the kerb market on Thursday, just a day after the Bangladesh Bank announced the adoption of the crawling peg, a flexible exchange rate system.

The price of each US dollar has been hovering between Tk120.30 to Tk121 in the kerb market over the past couple of days, according to market insiders.