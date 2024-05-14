Tuesday, May 14, 2024

MTB's Syed Mahbubur Rahman new chairman of PDBL

Representatives from 20 member banks, including CEOs/MDs, senior management, and treasury heads, attended the AGM

Update : 14 May 2024, 05:05 PM

The 14th annual general meeting (AGM) of Primary Dealers Bangladesh Limited (PDBL) was held on May 9, chaired by Md Afzal Karim, managing director & CEO of Sonali Bank PLC.

The board of directors unanimously elected Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, and Mohammad Jahangir, managing director & CEO of Rupali Bank PLC, as chairman and vice chairman of PDBL respectively.

Furthermore, Ashim Kumar Saha, deputy managing director and head of treasury of Mercantile Bank PLC, was re-elected as the convener of the technical committee.

