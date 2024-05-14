Tuesday, May 14, 2024

NRB Bank, AMZ Hospital ink deal

All cardholders and employees of NRB Bank Limited will enjoy up to 30% discount facility from AMZ Hospital

Update : 14 May 2024, 04:00 PM

NRB Bank Limited has signed an agreement with AMZ Hospital Ltd at the bank’s corporate head office in the capital recently.

Md Shaheen Howlader, deputy managing director of the bank, and Col Md Arshaduzzaman Khan (retd), adviser, AMZ Hospital, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations.

Under this agreement, all cardholders and employees of NRB Bank Limited will enjoy up to 30% discount facility from AMZ Hospital Ltd.

Khaja Wasiullah, in-charge, card division, Md Shafiqul Hassan, head of strategic alliance of the bank, and Faysal Halim, manager business development of AMZ Hospital Ltd, and others senior official from both organizations were also present at the ceremony.

