Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
IFIC Bank appoints Md Nurul Hasnat as new AMD

He joined IFIC Bank in 2013 as an executive vice president (EVP) and served in various corporate branches as chief manager

Update : 14 May 2024, 02:41 PM

Md Nurul Hasnat has recently been promoted to the position of additional managing director at IFIC Bank PLC.

He joined IFIC Bank in 2013 as an executive vice president (EVP) and served in various corporate branches as chief manager.

Subsequently, he was promoted to the rank of senior executive vice president (SEVP) and deputy managing director (DMD) in 2016.

Since then, he has been working as a DMD in various management roles.

Hasnat started his banking career by joining BCCI Bank in 1989.

Later he served in Eastern Bank and Trust Bank in various important roles. 

