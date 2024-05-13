Monday, May 13, 2024

Prime Bank secures 3 awards at Asset Triple A Awards 2023

These recognitions underscore Prime Bank's commitment to delivering exceptional service quality

Update : 13 May 2024, 06:06 PM

Prime Bank received accolades in three categories at The Asset Triple A Awards 2023 in Bangladesh, cementing its position as a leader in sustainable finance.

The bank was recognized as the "Best Syndicated Loan - Microfinance & Agribusiness," "Best Syndicated Loan - Energy Efficiency," and "Best Loan Advisor" in Sustainable Finance.

These awards were attributed to the exceptional projects led by the Debt Capital Market team at Prime Bank. The "Best Syndicated Loan - Microfinance & Agribusiness" was bestowed upon Prime Bank for its syndicated term financing of Tk500 crore for Sajida Foundation.

Similarly, the bank secured the "Best Syndicated Loan - Energy Efficiency" award for its syndicated term financing of $26 million for Meghna Ceramic Industries.

In addition to these accomplishments, Prime Bank has recently achieved noteworthy milestones, including being named the Best Private Commercial Bank and Most Sustainable Bank in Bangladesh 2024 by Brands Review Magazine.

Furthermore, the bank was honored as the Most Innovative SME Bank in Bangladesh by the International Finance Award.

These recognitions underscore Prime Bank's commitment to delivering exceptional service quality.

Faisal Rahman, additional managing director of Prime Bank PLC, underscored the significance of these awards, emphasizing the bank's dedication to sustainable finance and its role in driving economic development.

He expressed gratitude to clients, regulators, and stakeholders for their unwavering support in Prime Bank's 29 year journey towards excellence.

