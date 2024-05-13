Monday, May 13, 2024

Union Bank, MedRabbits Healthcare ink deal

Employees of Union Bank and cardholders will enjoy up to 50% discount on healthcare services from MedRabbits Healthcare

Update : 13 May 2024, 03:10 PM

A corporate agreement has been signed between Union Bank PLC and MedRabbits Healthcare at Union Bank PLC's head office on Sunday.

Under this agreement, the employees of Union Bank and Cardholders will enjoy up to 50% discount on healthcare services from MedRabbits Healthcare.

In presence of Deputy Managing Directors of Union Bank PLC Shafiuddin Ahmed and Md. Jahangir Alam, head of corporate affairs and branding division of Union Bank Shahriar Rauf and managing director of MedRabbits Healthcare Amol R Deshmukh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Besides, senior officials of both organizations were present at the ceremony.

