Monday, May 13, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

UCB, Jams Group to make home loans accessible

UCB home loans will be offered to the customers of Jams Developments & Construction Ltd with attractive rates

Update : 13 May 2024, 02:31 PM

United Commercial Bank PLC and Jams Developments & Construction Ltd (Jams Group) have recently joined hands to make home loans more accessible for all.

To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two concerns during a ceremony held at the Corporate Head Office of the bank recently.  

Md Shahadat Hossain, managing director of Jams Group along with Rezaul Karim, chairman of Jams Construction Ltd & KM Anwar Hasan, CEO of Jams Developments & Construction Ltd, was present at the signing ceremony.

From UCB PLC, additional managing director ATM Tahmiduzzaman; SEVP & head of retail business division Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman; and first vice president & head of national sales Mohammad Shajedul Haque Mredha were present along with other senior officials from both the organizations.

Under this agreement, UCB home loans will be offered to the customers of Jams Developments & Construction Ltd with attractive rates, and UCB home loan customers will be able to avail preferential benefits from Jams Developments & Construction Ltd in terms of apartment purchase.

United Commercial Bank PLC will disburse their loan through Tri Party Agreement (TPA) for clients of Jams Developments & Construction Ltd with faster processing of their loan applications.

Read More

Banglalink, sBusiness.xyz bring HR solutions for customers

From radio to touchscreens: The transformation of the car infotainment systems

A look at the future of self-driving technology

WB: Commodity prices to slightly go down in 2024, 2025

People afraid of depositing in banks since mergers were announced

RMG industry must tackle 3 challenges to lead in a competitive market

Latest News

Ten Hag laments Man Utd's injuries after home loss to Arsenal

Banglalink, sBusiness.xyz bring HR solutions for customers

How wellness is related to academic achievement

PM urges Saudi Arabia to extend visa approval time for Hajj pilgrims

Mbappe bids farewell to PSG fans with defeat in final home game

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x