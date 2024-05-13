UCB, Jams Group to make home loans accessible

United Commercial Bank PLC and Jams Developments & Construction Ltd (Jams Group) have recently joined hands to make home loans more accessible for all.

To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two concerns during a ceremony held at the Corporate Head Office of the bank recently.

Md Shahadat Hossain, managing director of Jams Group along with Rezaul Karim, chairman of Jams Construction Ltd & KM Anwar Hasan, CEO of Jams Developments & Construction Ltd, was present at the signing ceremony.

From UCB PLC, additional managing director ATM Tahmiduzzaman; SEVP & head of retail business division Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman; and first vice president & head of national sales Mohammad Shajedul Haque Mredha were present along with other senior officials from both the organizations.

Under this agreement, UCB home loans will be offered to the customers of Jams Developments & Construction Ltd with attractive rates, and UCB home loan customers will be able to avail preferential benefits from Jams Developments & Construction Ltd in terms of apartment purchase.

United Commercial Bank PLC will disburse their loan through Tri Party Agreement (TPA) for clients of Jams Developments & Construction Ltd with faster processing of their loan applications.