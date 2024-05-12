IFIC Bank launches campaign to celebrate mothers

IFIC Bank PLC, Bangladesh's largest bank in terms of branch-Uposhakhas, announced the launch of "Jananir Jonno Bhalobasha" festival, a heartfelt tribute to mothers.

The month-long celebration, inaugurated on Thursday at the bank's Head Office in Purana Paltan, commenced with a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony led by Shah A Sarwar, managing director and CEO of the bank.

Amidst the joyous atmosphere, he underscored the bank's unwavering commitment to women empowerment and the profound impact of maternal love in shaping society.

Recognizing the inherent link between motherhood and environmental auspices, IFIC Bank extends the celebration to its vast network of 1,400 branches and sub-branches nationwide.

As part of the festival, IFIC Bank will be offering plants to mothers as gifts as environmental consciousness within the communities.