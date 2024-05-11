Saturday, May 11, 2024

UNIVERSAL PENSION SCHEME

Brac Bank joins awareness-raising fair in Rajshahi

Brac Bank officials responded to queries of visitors regarding the Universal Pension Scheme

Update : 11 May 2024, 06:33 PM

Brac Bank has participated in the day-long fair and workshop on the Universal Pension Scheme in Rajshahi.

The National Pension Authority (NPA) and the Commissioner Office of Rajshahi Division organized the fair to boost public awareness and understanding of the newly introduced Universal Pension Scheme.

The exposition was held at Hazi Muhammad Mohsin Government High School playground in Rajshahi city on April 19.

At a stall in the fair, Brac Bank officials responded to queries of visitors regarding the Universal Pension Scheme.

Approximately 200 officials from various sectors attended the fair, including government, non-government organizations, and public and private banks.

Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah, senior secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, graced the event as chief guest.

At the public engagement session, the people were encouraged to subscribe to the pension scheme, which includes tax concessions on pension contributions and tax-free pension benefits to build a secured future.

Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director and chief operating officer of Brac Bank, led the Brac Bank team in the fair alongside Mohammad Arif Chowdhury, transaction banking unit head, and his team members.

Brac Bank and other teams enlightened the visitors about the bank’s role and offerings in the new pension scheme.

Brac Bank’s participation in the event underscores its dedication to supporting government initiatives to enhance financial security for all population segments.

The bank’s engagement in this initiative is part of its commitment to promoting 'Smart Bangladesh' by integrating advanced technologies for better service delivery.

