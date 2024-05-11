Meghna Bank celebrates 11th anniversary

Meghna Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in Bangladesh, celebrated its 11th year anniversary with a memorable event attended by esteemed dignitaries, dedicated staff, and valued clients.

The event, held at the bank's headquarters, was graced by the presence of HN Ashequr Rahman, chairman and founder of Meghna Bank, along with vice chairperson Imrana Zaman Chowdhury, executive committee chairman Javed Kaiser Ally, director Prof Jonaid Shafiq, MD & CEO Kazi Ahsan Khalil, and other members of the management committee.

Reflecting on the journey of Meghna Bank, HN Ashequr Rahman expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the clients, staff, and regulators who have supported the bank since its inception.

He emphasized the importance of their unwavering support in achieving the bank's milestones and driving its success.

In the spirit of giving back to the community, Meghna Bank organized a blood donation camp in collaboration with the Bangladesh Thalassemia Foundation at its head office.

This initiative underscores the bank's commitment to social responsibility and making a positive impact on society.

Furthermore, as a token of appreciation for the dedication and loyalty of its staff, Meghna Bank arranged a long service award ceremony to honor those who have been with the bank for ten years and more.

This gesture acknowledges the invaluable contributions of the long-serving employees to the growth and prosperity of the bank.

The 11th year anniversary celebration of Meghna Bank encapsulated a blend of gratitude, community engagement, and recognition of achievements.

As the bank continues to chart its course forward, it remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, integrity, and service to its stakeholders.