Amex, CityMaxx cards added to bKash’s 'add money' service

American Express (Amex) and CityMaxx cards have now been added to bKash's Add Money service.

Customers can now easily add money to their bKash accounts from any Amex, CityMaxx credit, debit and pre-paid cards issued in Bangladesh.

As a result, Amex and CityMaxx customers will gain more access and freedom in their daily financial transactions by easily bringing money to their bKash Wallet.

The service was officially launched at the City Bank's head office recently.

At the launching program, Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash; Kazi Azizur Rahman, additional managing director of the City Bank; Arup Haider, DMD and head of retail banking of City Bank and other senior officials of both organizations were present.

With the addition of Amex card to the largest Add Money network of bKash, millions of its customers can now instantly add money into their bKash accounts.

It enables them to conveniently make payments at over 600,000 bKash merchant points across the country.

Alongside, Amex customers will get the opportunity to carry out almost all of their daily financial transactions including send money, all types of utility bill payments, mobile recharge, paying fees of educational institutions, purchasing tickets, various government fee payments, donation sending, insurance premium payment, savings, etc.

To add money from Amex, CityMaxx cards, customer has to select the 'American Express' icon by tapping on 'Card to bKash' icon from the Add Money option in the bKash app.

After that, the recipient has to select his own or loved one's bKash account number, enter the transaction amount and proceed to the next step.

Customers need to complete the process by providing Amex card details, OTP and bKash PIN number.

Upon completing the process, transaction amount will be transferred to the bKash account instantly.

Customers can also save multiple Amex card details in the bKash app for future transactions. Amex, CityMaxx debit & pre-paid card users can add money to bKash wallet without any charges, credit card users need to pay 1% service charge.

Ali Ahmmed, CCO of bKash, said: “This facility of adding money to bKash account from American Express cards will further strengthen country's digital financial ecosystem through enhanced collaboration among banks, cards and mobile financial services. Now, Amex debit, credit and pre-paid card customers can fulfill their daily transactional needs through adding money to their bKash wallets, making the use of the card more versatile and efficient.”

Arup Haider, DMD and Head of retail banking of the City Bank, said: “This joint initiative of City Bank and bKash will encourage a large community to engage themselves more in digital financial transactions."