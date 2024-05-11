M Shamsul Arefin joins as managing director, CEO of NCC Bank

M Shamsul Arefin has recently joined as managing director & CEO of NCC Bank PLC.

Earlier, he served in the same bank holding the position of additional managing director, deputy managing director and senior executive vice president, and discharged his duties as CAMLCO, chief risk officer, head of credit risk management, and head of corporate business.

He also played leadership role to lead results-driven team of different business segments as well as operations.

Arefin started his banking career as a Management Trainee at Eastern Bank in 1994.

Later, he worked for ONE Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Jamuna Bank, Premier Bank and SBAC Bank in different capacities mostly in leadership roles including divisional head at head office and manager in different categories of branches.

Arefin completed his B.Com (Honors) from Aligarh Muslim University, India and M.Com (Finance) from University of Dhaka.

He obtained first class in all academic levels.

Later, he completed MBA with major in Finance from North South University.

Arefin participated in a good number of seminars and workshops on banking both at home and abroad.