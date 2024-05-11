Saturday, May 11, 2024

City Bank signs Bancassurance agreement with Delta Life Insurance

This agreement will enable City Bank customers to buy insurance products of Delta Life Insurance directly from the bank

Update : 11 May 2024, 12:33 PM

City Bank has signed a Bancassurance agreement with Delta Life Insurance Company Limited.

The signing ceremony was held recently at City Bank PLC Head Office.

This agreement will enable City Bank customers to buy insurance products of Delta Life Insurance Limited directly from the bank under Bancassurance Guideline of Bangladesh Bank and IDRA.

Mashrur Arefin, MD & CEO of City Bank, and Anwarul Haque, chief executive officer (CC) of Delta Life Insurance Company Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, AMD & CFO, Mahia Juned, AMD & COO, Kazi Azizur Rahman, AMD & chief information officer, AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar, DMD & head of ICC, Arup Haider DMD & head of retail banking, Ashanur Rahman, chief economist & country business manager, from City Bank and Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, consultant, MI Miltan Bepari, assistant managing director & chief financial officer of Delta Life Insurance Company Limited and other senior officials of both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony. 

