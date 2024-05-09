Southeast Bank distributes special CSR fund

Southeast Bank PLC distributed special CSR fund among farmers for cultivation and purchasing agri-based machinery.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, handed over financial assistance to grass roots farmers of the country at the bank's head office.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of Southeast Bank PLC, were also present at the ceremony.

The financial assistance was channeled to farmers through the renowned non-government development organization, Integrated Development Foundation (IDF).

Zahirul Alam, executive director of IDF, graced the occasion along with other senior officials from both Southeast Bank PLC and Integrated Development Foundation (IDF.)