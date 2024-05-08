Taka weakens more than 6% after crawling peg exchange rate launch

The Bangladeshi Taka on Wednesday lost its value by 6.3% against the US dollar soon after the Bangladesh Bank introduced a new exchange rate under the crawling peg.

The central bank introduced the crawling peg exchange rate system and allowed banks to buy and sell US dollars freely at around Tk117.

Under this system, a Crawling Peg Mid Rate (CPMR) has been set at Tk117 per US dollar with an immediate effect.

Scheduled banks may purchase and sell US dollars freely around the CPMR with their customers and in interbank deals.

The Taka has lost its value by about 35% against the US greenback in the past two years amid higher import bills fuelled by a spike in global commodity prices and an unprecedented depletion of foreign currency reserves.

The International Monetary Fund has been advocating for a market-based dollar rate.

The IMF imposed several conditions against the $4.7 billion loan facility over a three-and-a-half-year period in January 2023.

Bangladesh received two installments of the loan by fulfilling almost all the conditions except the reserve.