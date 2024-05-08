BB launches crawling peg exchange rate system, dollar now Tk117

The Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday unveiled the crawling peg exchange rate system and allowed banks to buy and sell US dollars freely near Tk117.

It has been decided to introduce a crawling peg exchange rate system for spot purchases and sales of US dollars, the central bank said in a notice.

Under this system, a crawling peg mid rate (CPMR) has been set at Tk117 per US dollar with an immediate effect.

Scheduled banks may purchase and sell US dollars freely around the CPMR with their customers and in interbank deals, the circular also said.

A crawling peg system is a method of exchange rate adjustments that allows a currency with a fixed exchange rate to fluctuate within a band of rates.

It is a hybrid of fixed and floating exchange rate systems.

Currently, three countries -- Botswana, Honduras, and Nicaragua – use a crawling peg, according to the IMF.

The central bank also said that the crawling peg system will be tethered to a carefully chosen basket of currencies within a defined band corridor.

A competitive and representative equilibrium rate will be established at the midpoint of the corridor, allowing the exchange rate flexibility within these bounds, it added.

The Bangladesh Bank in a monetary policy statement on January 17 said that the crawling peg system would be linked to a carefully selected basket of currencies within a predefined exchange rate corridor.

Smart rate cancelled

The central bank also disbanded the Smart formula to make interest rates in the banking system fully market-based.

The interest rate will be fixed based on bank-client relationships and demand of loans and also supply of loanable funds in the banking sector, the central bank said in a notice.

Smart's demise is in line with the prescription of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that has proposed a market-based rate-setting system.

The Smart rate for March stood at 10.55%.

Since banks can add 3.75% as margin, the highest lending rate stood at 14.3% in April.

The Smart rate was at 7.13%.

Policy rate hiked

Bangladesh Bank also increased the policy rate by 50 basis points to 8.5% to stem inflation.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the point-to-point inflation in Bangladesh rose slightly to 9.81% in March compared to 9.67% in February.

According to experts, the interest rates of both Treasury bills and bonds are controlled by the central bank.