IFIC Bank, Bangladesh Diabetic Association to combat diabetes

IFIC Bank PLC and the Bangladesh Diabetic Association have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to tackle the challenges posed by diabetes in Bangladesh.

The signing ceremony was held on Sunday in the capital.

Under the project titled "Country Changing Diabetes and Mobile Diabetes Care," the initiative aims to raise awareness and provide medical support to combat diabetes.

IFIC Bank will finance the project, which includes mobile diabetes services, diabetic screening of 1.5 million patients, risk identification through a digital app, free health check-ups, creation of diabetes mapping throughout the country along with some other facilities.

Key stakeholders from both organizations, including senior management from IFIC Bank and Bangladesh Diabetic Association, gathered to inaugurate this collaborative effort.