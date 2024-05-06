BB governor hints market-based interest, exchange rates in the offing

Market-based interest rating and free float of currencies are likely to be introduced soon, Bangladesh Bank governor hinted on Sunday about major changes in the country's money market.

"We are very close to the market-based interest rate. We will be moving very shortly into a market-based interest rate," said the Bangladesh Bank Governor, Abdur Rouf Talukder.

The governor also said they would soon move to a market-determined exchange rate as well.

The observations came in a session titled "Fiscal and Monetary Policies in the Evolving Economic Order (Risks, Vulnerabilities and Solutions)"on the first day of a two-day “First Development Studies International Conference” being held in the capital.

He also said there would be no more restrictions on interest rates and banks would be at liberty to fix the interest rate on a supply-demand basis.

The benchmark Smart was an interim arrangement from regulator-dictated interest rate to market- based interest.

The governor said they are working on introducing a crawling peg for fixing exchange rate through facing some headwinds.

"But again it is an interim arrangement before going to a fully market-based exchange rate," he said, in the wake of reforms being set off following an IMF loan-appraisal mission's recommendations.

He said the central bank is not buying government bonds at all now. He also differed on the opinion that injecting money creates money instantly.

Former governor Saleh Uddin Ahmed said: "There must be coordination between major two macroeconomic policies- fiscal and monetary policies."

He also said the central bank has to go beyond IMF prescription and stereotyped policy recommendations.

The former governor said the monetary policy should not be too contractionary to tame only inflation which hurts small and medium-income groups most.

Former governor Fazle Kabir said coordination of fiscal policy and monetary policy brings macroeconomic stability.

He cited providing subsidized loans during Covid to businesses and bearing part of interest by the government as a perfect example of coordination between the two policies.

Another former finance secretary, Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, said direct tax is one-third of total revenue income.

"It increases inequity and injustice in society."

Former governor Dr Atiur Rahman said fiscal policy and monetary policy need to reflect the rapidly changing global scenario.

"Our fiscal and monetary policies need to reflect global uncertainty and its spillover effect into our country," he added.