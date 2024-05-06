BB restructures NBL board again

The Bangladesh Bank on Sunday reconstituted the board of the National Bank Limited keeping out five members, including chairman Syed Ferhat Anwar, managing director Tohidul Alam Khan and director Parveen Haque Sikder, of the eight-member board now dissolved.

Independent directors Md Serajul Islam and M Kamal Hossain are the other two of the five excluded members.

Khalilur Rahman, who was a director in the now-dissolved board, has been appointed as the new chairman of the private bank.

The central bank issued an order to the effect on Sunday, saying that the central bank dissolved the previous board of the NBL with immediate effect and appointed the 10-member new board of directors for the bank.

The step was taken in the interest of the depositors and the bank and to ensure good governance, according to the order.

The order further read that the central bank appointed Moazzam Hossain, Md Shafiqur Rahman, M Reazul Karim, businessman Ershad Mahmud, lawyer Ehsanul Karim, and Professor AKM Tofazzal Haque of Chittagong University as directors of the new board.

Apart from this, Prof Md Helal Uddin Nazami of Chittagong University, chartered accountant Ratna Dutta, and former executive director of Bangladesh Bank ABM Zahirul Huda have been appointed as independent directors of the new board.

Apart from the chairman of the new board members, Moazzam and Shafiqur were directors of the dissolved board. The rest of the board members are new faces.