Monday, May 06, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Smart rate fetching high profit for banks despite criticism

The difference between lending and deposit rates was only 2.93% in June last year before the Smart came into effect on the money market

Update : 06 May 2024, 06:40 PM

Interest calculating in Smart formula is acting as a boon for banks as they are bagging windfalls from a record spread between the rates they provide to depositors and take from borrowers.

Officials and bankers said Bangladesh Bank's monetary policy shift from monetary targeting to interest-rate targeting pays off for the country's commercial banks as they saw the widest spread in over nine years to March last.

Such a leap between the difference of weighted average deposit and lending rates - called spread in banking terminology - gives some sort of respite to the banks which had witnessed their core incomes squeezing since the imposition of 9% lending cap in April 2020, according to insiders.

According to data with the central bank, the weighted average spread rose to 5.11% in March, up by 7 basis points from February's 5.04%.

The official data showed the March spread figure as the highest probably since November 2014 when it was 5.12%.

The spread started rising in July 2023 when the central bank introduced an interest rate-related benchmark rate called Smart.

Now it rose to 5.11% in March last as weighted average rates of deposits and lending were 5.20% and 10.31% respectively, according to sources.

The difference between lending and deposit rates was only 2.93% in June last year before the Smart came into effect on the money market.

Afterwards, it started increasing with the figure rising to 3.29%, 3.33%, 3.31%, 3.34%, 3.35%, 4.66% and 4.83% in July, August, September, October, November and December in 2023 and January in 2024 respectively.

The deposit rate offered by the banks is also rising but the depositors get the gains once the tenure matures. On the other hand, the banks can charge an increased rate from fresh borrowers each month.

