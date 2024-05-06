HSBC, IBA award young talents of Bangladesh with future skills

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in Bangladesh in partnership with Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka recently organized the finale and award giving ceremony of the “Business Case Competition 2024.”

Three teams from Bangladesh were selected as the champion, runners-up and second runner-up winners from a group of five finalist teams.

This year, the local competition featured a total of 160 participants from universities all across Bangladesh.

Tofazzel Hossain Miah, principal secretary to prime minister, was present as chief guest, and Md Habibur Rahaman , deputy governor, Bangladesh Bank graced the event as special guest.

Md Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO, HSBC Bangladesh and Prof. Mohammad A. Momen, director, Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka was also attended the program.

The judging panel of the competition includes Dan Pasha, director, trade and investment, British High Commission Dhaka, Ahmed Reza, country director, Cathay Pacific, and Kashef Rahman, founder, ShareTrip, Shamima Akhter, director, corporate affairs, marketing, partnership, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd, and Riad Mamun Prodhani, VP and GM at Novo Nordisk Bangladesh.

The qualifying teams consisted of students from the leading universities of Bangladesh.

At the finale, the participants were given a business case on airline industry and were asked to present their solutions and recommendations to the judges' panel.

Commenting on the program, Md Mahbub ur Rahman said: "The emerging talents of Bangladesh never ceases to step up to the challenges and bring forth innovative solutions, propelling the nation into the international spotlight. Recognizing the youth’s aspiration to uphold international standards of excellence, the annual Business Case Competition connects their ambitions to a world of opportunities. Being a partner of progress in Bangladesh, HSBC takes pride in being a part of the journey to fostering future leaders.”

The Business Case Competition is a part of HSBC’s flagship Future Skills activity in Asia Pacific, and aims to enhance university students' business skills and broaden their global perspectives by taking their education out of the classroom and into a live competition format.

The winning team was Pixie Dust (IBA), while Pardon us, Coming Through (BUP) was runner up, and Malta (NSU) second runner up.

The champion, runners-up and second runner-up winners received team development fund of Tk2 lakh; Tk1 lakh, and Tk50,000 respectively.

In addition to Bangladesh, the following HSBC markets in the Asia Pacific region are also conducting local business case competitions: Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Mauritius.

Winning team from Bangladesh will participate in the regional finale to be hosted in Hong Kong, where participants from the other countries will compete.