The National Bank Training Institute on May 4 hosted a day-long workshop on "Recovery & NPL Management."

Participants included personnel from the Special Asset Management Division and Branch Managers of NBL.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, NBL's managing director & CEO, graced the event as chief guest, joined by deputy managing directors Sheikh Aktar Uddin Ahmed and Md Abdul Matin as special guests.

The workshop primarily focused on strategies for recovering defaulted loans in banking institutions.