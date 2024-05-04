HSBC, Brac University host climate series ‘Together for Climate’

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) in collaboration with Re/Dress organized the third edition of the climate series events titled "Together for Climate" on Saturday at Brac university (new campus).

As a part of HSBC’s sustainability efforts, this event focused on the pivotal topic of "Circular Fashion: Retelling the Retail," aiming to raise awareness, encourage adaptation, and drive actionable steps towards sustainability.

Scheduled as part of HSBC's ongoing commitment to fostering a sustainable future, the discussion delves into the transformative potential of circular fashion within the retail industry.

The event featured industry leaders, entrepreneurs, designers, and startups, who shared their valuable insights and best practices for sustainable fashion.

Teresa Albor, coordinator and designer, Re/Dress; Bharat Pratap Singh, coordinator and designer, Re/Dress; Jahidul Rakib, founder and CEO, DenimRevive; Mumit Hasan, director of business and operations, Reverse Resources; Osman Gani Rinque, senior design manager, Aarong; Lora Khan, founder and designer, 6 Yards Story; Bonani S Chowdhury, entreprenuer, Bangaj and Devesh Mathur, COO, HSBC Bangladesh were among the key speakers of the event.

HSBC Bangladesh’s COO Devesh Mathur said: “At HSBC, we believe, by harnessing the collective efforts and expertise of various companies, institutions and individuals around us, our ‘Together for Climate’ series will spread awareness to help drive systemic change, influence policy decisions and create a momentum towards a more sustainable and resilient future."

The program brought together the champions of sustainability to drive discussions integral to achieving sustainability goals, share innovative ideas, and explore collaborative opportunities for advancing sustainability within the fashion industry.

The event also focused on the topic titled ‘Retelling the Retail: Tale of Circularity,’ covered by Re/DRESS; ‘Circular Economy in the Textile Sector’ covered by Reverse Resource; ‘Sustainable Fashion’ covered by Taaga, Aarong and ‘Entrepreneurs and their Sustainability Journey,’ covered by BRAC University.

HSBC Bangladesh has made significant contributions to sustainability by prioritizing environmental responsibility and integrating sustainability into its core business practices.

HSBC actively supports renewable energy projects and promotes sustainable finance and investments.

The bank has pioneered many sustainable financial solutions in the market such as Sustainability Linked Loan (SLL), Social Loan, etc. HSBC has a global ambition to contribute in sustainable financing and to support its customer transition to more sustainable ways of doing business and bring own financed emissions to net-zero by 2050 or earlier.

The bank has also set an ambitious target to become a net-zero carbon emission company by 2030.