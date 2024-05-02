Thursday, May 02, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Prime Bank, Hishabee to enhance retail banking through digital integration

This collaboration promises to revolutionize the banking experience for retailers, making transactions smoother and more accessible

Update : 02 May 2024, 05:47 PM

Prime Bank announced a strategic partnership with Hishabee, aimed at transforming retail banking.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed, heralding a new era where Hishabee Dokan app users will access Prime Bank's banking services seamlessly.

This collaboration promises to revolutionize the banking experience for retailers, making transactions smoother and more accessible.

The MoU, signed by Nazeem A. Choudhury of Prime Bank and Rakin Mohammad Savi, founder and CEO of Hishabee, marks a commitment to empower retailers by integrating banking directly into their operational workflows.

This initiative is a significant step towards digital inclusivity and operational efficiency for Hishabee’s retail network, embodying both organizations' dedication to innovation and customer service excellence.

