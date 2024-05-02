Thursday, May 02, 2024

Southeast Bank, FirstTrip Ltd ink deal

FirstTrip Ltd will enable its customers to seamlessly use VISA and Master Card for online payments

Update : 02 May 2024, 05:05 PM

Southeast Bank PLC and FirstTrip Limited signed an agreement to integrate Southeast Bank’s e-commerce Payment Gateway Service with FirstTrip’s payment systems.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC, and Hasnain Rafiq, chief operating officer of FirstTrip Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations. 

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the digital commerce landscape of Bangladesh.

Through this collaboration, FirstTrip Ltd will enable its customers to seamlessly use VISA and Master Card for online payments.

Travel enthusiasts can now conveniently pay for a variety of services, including flight bookings, hotel reservations, holiday packages, cruise bookings, and more, enhancing the overall customer experience with secure and efficient payment solutions provided by Southeast Bank.

Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors of Southeast Bank, along with other senior officials of both the organizations were also present on the occasion.

This partnership is set to revolutionize the way payments are processed in the travel sector, offering customers a more accessible and reliable online booking experience.

