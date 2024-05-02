SCB claims 3 awards at 'Asset Triple A Digital Awards 2024'

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently received accolades in three categories at The Asset Triple A Digital Awards 2024.

During the award program, the bank was recognized as Bangladesh’s “Digital Bank of the Year.” Standard Chartered also clinched awards for having the “Best Retail Online Banking Experience” in Bangladesh and the “Best Digital Upgrade” in the country for Real Time On-Boarding (RTOB).

Over the period under consideration, Standard Chartered Bangladesh actively advocated for innovation and new technologies; transmitted the nation’s first Letter of Credit application via Host-to-Host Connectivity; enabled digital learning for youths and entrepreneurs in Bangladesh and beyond; and supported the continuous efforts being made nationwide to make a comprehensive cashless ecosystem a reality.

Enhancements and consistent process simplification efforts resulted in the Bank’s SC Mobile Application and iBanking platform being recognized as the nation’s “Best Retail Online Banking Experience.”

Standard Chartered’s Real Time On-Boarding (RTOB) facilities, which reduce the frontline and operational inputs while simultaneously making the on-boarding process seamless for clients and customers, received the accolade for “Best Digital Upgrade.”

The bank’s RTOB processes received recognition for customer-centricity, agile process design, security, and transparency.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: “These recognitions from The Asset Triple A serve as a testament to our ongoing efforts to redefine banking for the digital age. We create digital banking experiences that are not only intuitive and seamless, but also empower our clients and customers to manage their finances with ease, convenience, and comfort. As we work together to build a Smart Bangladesh, Standard Chartered is proud to embrace digital transformation; drive industry-wide innovation; play a role in making the digital banking space safe and secure; and deliver unparalleled convenience to customers in an increasingly digital-first world.”

The Asset Triple A Digital Awards for 2024 recognizes financial institutions, financial technology companies, insurance companies, and digital trendsetters that have excelled in innovating and improving the digital experience for customers across the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.