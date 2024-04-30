Brac bank pilots all-women branch initiative

Brac Bank has set an example in the banking industry by running three branches with all-women officials.

The pilot all-women branch was a groundbreaking initiative, with female officials managing every aspect of the branch, from customer service to cash management.

Even the security guards were women, showcasing the bank's commitment to gender equality.

The pilot initiative, which ran for a week, was a resounding success.

The Satmasjid Road, Moghbazar Branch, and Nikunja Sub-branch, staffed entirely by women, received a positive response from the customers, further validating the bank's commitment to women empowerment.

Taking inspiration from its parent organization, Brac, Brac Bank always works for women's empowerment.

As a values-based bank, Brac Bank always promotes women at work and encourages them to reach leadership roles.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director & CEO, commented on this initiative, stating that Brac Bank believes in the potential of every woman in society and that this recruitment will put women in unconventional and frontline roles in Brac Bank and the banking industry as a whole.

“Brac Bank believes in the potential of female colleagues and ensures a congenial workplace environment so that they can shine in their own sphere. This all-women model branch shows our commitment to women's empowerment.”

“At Brac Bank, we invest significantly in capacity building and professional development through various training programs to help them progress on the career ladder and realize their full potential. We will fully implement this all-female branch model in future,” he added.

Being one of the leading recruiters in the banking industry, women colleagues constitute 15% of the total workforce of Brac Bank.

The bank has set a target of having 30% of its workforce being female.