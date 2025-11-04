Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Ai Avatar Bangladesh launches country’s first emotional AI app

Now live on Play Store for users across Bangladesh

Update : 04 Nov 2025, 04:32 PM

Bangladesh officially steps into the era of emotional artificial intelligence with the launch of Ai Avatar Bangladesh Ltd.’s new mobile app, now available on the Google Play Store.

Ai Avatar is designed as a next-generation AI companion platform that blends technology with human emotion.

Through lifelike avatars, users can chat, speak, or video-call with artificial companions that listen, understand, and evolve through interaction.

The app also includes tools such as mood tracking, English practice, grammar assistance, MBTI testing, and to-do list management.

Founded in Singapore, Ai Avatar is now embarking on its journey in Bangladesh, driving its mission to integrate emotional intelligence into AI and redefine digital productivity.

George Miyauchi, founder of Ai Avatar, stated: “Our goal is to make technology feel more human.”

Ariful Goni, country manager of Ai Avatar Bangladesh, said: “This is the country’s first step toward emotional AI, where an app can not only talk but also relate to how you feel.”

The brand’s global ambassador, football legend Ronaldinho, adds international appeal to the launch, symbolizing creativity and optimism in the growing AI landscape.

Ai Avatar Bangladesh believes this is more than a digital product launch. It is the beginning of a new kind of connection between people and technology.

Download now: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aiavatar.bd

