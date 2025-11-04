19th Bangladesh Denim Expo kicks off Wednesday

The 19th edition of the Bangladesh Denim Expo, the largest and only dedicated exhibition to promote Bangladesh denim industry, is set to take place on November 5-6 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka.

The two-day mega event will exhibit the latest innovations in denim production, sustainable technologies, and a diverse range of latest products, highlighting Bangladesh’s capabilities and its strong position in the global denim markets.

The show will also bring together global denim leaders, innovators, and industry stakeholders to discuss the evolving landscape of denim manufacturing, sustainability, and technology.

Over 45 companies will participate in the showcase from 10 countries including Bangladesh, India, China, Pakistan, Turkey, Spain, Australia, Vietnam, Germany and UAE under fabric mills denim and non-denim, garment manufacturer, yarn, washing laundry, accessories & trims, chemicals, machineries or technology and logistic categories.

During the two-day event, a total of three panel discussions and two seminars have been scheduled, each designed to explore key aspects of Bangladesh’s denim industry and its growing footprint on the world stage.

Baby Rani Karmakar, director general (joint secretary) of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) will join the expo as a panel discussant, and will talk on “Denim Rising: Bangladesh’s Journey to Global Leadership”.

Mostafiz Uddin, founder and chief executive officer of Bangladesh Denim Expo and Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, said: “In its long journey, Bangladesh Denim Expo has turned in main attraction to manufacturers and brands as well as the sector people due to its innovative unique feature.”

“We have transformed it into a platform where sustainability, diverse design, and the evolving dynamics of the global industry come together in perfect harmony.”

This year there will be more newness and the visitors will find it more effective and helpful to learn about the latest development happening in the global denim industry, he added.

Exhibitors include Artistic Fabric Mills (Pvt). Ltd., Azgard Nine Limited, Best Tex Chemicals Ltd., Argon Denims Ltd, Azlan Denim Ltd, Black Peony Textile Co., Ltd., Bossa T.A.S., Carbobon, Changzhou Taosheng Textile Co.,Ltd. Changzhou Tehome Textile Co., Ltd. Cherry Button Ltd., Color Center, S.A., Coats Bangladesh, Danis, Dekko Accessories Ltd., Delta Teknolojik Urunler Kim. San.Ve Tic. Ltd. Sti, Denim Solutions Ltd, Experience Group Ltd., Foshan Foison Textile Co., Ltd., Foshan Gava Textile Co., Ltd. Foshan GKL Textile Co., Ltd, Foshan Nanhai Deyao Textile Co., Ltd, Guangzhou Fenggu Textile Co., Ltd., Guangzhou H&H Textile Co., Ltd., Heng Feng, Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, IYI International Trading-FZCO, Jamuna Denims Ltd, Jiangsu THC Zipper Co., Ltd. Jindal Worldwide Limited, KAISER, McDry Desiccant Limited, Macsa ID, Master Textile Mills Ltd. Ozon Denim, Pioneer Denim Ltd., Print Corex, S.L.U. Pure Chemicals, Resas Chemie, RSS Thread & Accessories Ltd., SAB, Sapphire Finishing Mills Limited, Shandong Weiqiao Textile Technology Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Xingsen Dyestuff Co., Ltd., Taixing Huifeng Import And Export Co.,Ltd., The Woolmark Company, Vita Textile Co., Ltd., XDD Textile Company Limited, Zaozhuang Hiyoung Dynasty Textile Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Jinsuo Textile Co. Ltd. Zhejiang Listen Textile Co., Ltd, and Zhejiang Xinlan Textile Co., Ltd.