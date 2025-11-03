Monday, November 03, 2025

Export earnings drop for third straight month in October

EPB data shows that export earnings in October 2025 stood at $3.63 billion, which is 7.43% lower than the same period in the previous fiscal year

Update : 03 Nov 2025, 09:02 PM

Bangladesh's merchandise exports achieved a slight growth in the first four months (July-October) of the current 2025-26 fiscal year, but exports have declined for three consecutive months. 

According to the latest data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), while there was positive growth in July, export earnings declined in August, September and October.

EPB data shows that export earnings in October 2025 stood at $3.63 billion, which is 7.43% lower than the same period in the previous fiscal year ($4.13 billion). 

This downward trend continued in October, as in the previous two months.

However, overall, export earnings in the four months from July to October increased compared to the previous year. 

During this period, Bangladesh exported a total of $16.14 billion worth of goods, which is 2.22% more than the $15.79 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

Regarding this fluctuation in exports, traders say that the cautious stance of buyers in the global market, a decline in orders, and pressure on production costs are affecting export earnings. 

The trend of decreasing orders is especially clear in the ready-made garments, leather, and home textiles sectors.

