ACI Renewable Energy, GoodWe to advance green power solutions in Bangladesh

GoodWe Bangladesh has officially partnered with ACI Renewable Energy on November 1 at a ceremony held at ACI Centre.

The event marked the beginning of a new chapter in Bangladesh’s renewable energy landscape, promising to reshape the nation’s energy future through advanced solar and energy storage solutions.

The launching ceremony was graced by Subrata Ranjan Das, managing director, ACI Renewable Energy; Engr Asif Uddin, chief business officer; Asif Faisal Rumy, deputy business director; and Tanvir Ahmed Tanim, senior product manager of ACI Renewable Energy.

From GoodWe Technologies Co Ltd, James Hou, head of sales (Asia Pacific Region); Jing Liu, product manager (C&I Energy Storage); Brad, senior solution manager; and Mahir Shahriar, country manager – Bangladesh, were present at the event.

The program was attended by senior officials from ACI Group, along with representatives from various EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) companies and renewable energy professionals from across the country.

GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd., a globally recognized solar inverter and energy storage solutions provider, has a presence in over 100 countries and has been awarded multiple times for innovation and product reliability.

Through this partnership with ACI Renewable Energy, GoodWe aims to accelerate Bangladesh’s transition toward clean and sustainable power.

Speaking at the event, the guests emphasized how GoodWe’s advanced technologies will contribute to Bangladesh’s goal of achieving energy independence and Smart Bangladesh by ensuring stable, efficient, and eco-friendly energy solutions.

With this collaboration, ACI Renewable Energy and GoodWe together aim to empower industries, households, and communities with smarter and more sustainable power alternatives—driving Bangladesh closer to a greener tomorrow.