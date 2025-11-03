Enamul Haque Dolon new Bajus president

Enamul Haque Khan Dolon, owner of Diamond and Divas, was elected as president of Bangladesh Jewelers Association (Bajus) on Monday.

He was elected unopposed, and succeeded current president Sayem Sobhan Anvir.

In April 2023, the then Bajus committee expelled Enamul Haque Dolon from all positions in the organization. The expulsion was recently revoked and his membership was reinstated.

Later, Dolon was reelected as president based on an internal agreement.

Bajus election board chairman Nasrin Fatema Awal officially announced the names of the executive committee for the 2025-2027 term.

Ranjit Ghosh of Sananda Jewelers (Pvt) became the senior vice-president of the new committee. Azad Ahmed of Apan Diamond House, Abhi Roy of Jaroya House (Pvt.) Ltd, and Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury of JCX Gold and Diamond were elected as vice-presidents.

Amit Ghosh of New Fancy Jewelers was elected as treasurer.

Meanwhile, 29 more members were elected as directors.

As no one withdrew their nomination papers within the stipulated time, the candidates were elected unopposed to all the posts as per the Trade Organization Rules-2025.

Among the significant changes, the post of general secretary of the organization has been abolished. This is the first time in the history of Bajus that a committee has been formed without a general secretary.

The election board announced that 35 candidates have been declared elected unopposed as the number of valid candidates was equal to the elected posts.

In his reaction after the election, new president Enamul Haque Khan Dolon said: “Although there is an opportunity to import gold in the country, the process is very complicated. Due to such a difficult process, buyers are not interested in buying gold at the price at which it is imported. Therefore, the import process must be simplified.”

“Until the process of importing gold is made easier, we will take initiatives to reintroduce the previous system of bringing gold under the baggage rule.”

Stating that smuggling and business are not the same, Dolon said: “Gold traders and smugglers are not the same thing. Those who are genuine businessmen never bring gold illegally. We need to clearly explain this issue to the society.”