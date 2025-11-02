Guardian Life, Brac Uni hold seminar to raise insurance awareness

As part of the Government of Bangladesh’s nationwide initiative “Tarunnyer Utsab: Customer Service Week 2025,” a special seminar titled “Conventional Insurance Plans for Youth” was held at Brac University to raise awareness about insurance and financial literacy among students.

The seminar was jointly organized by Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Brac University, with the chairman of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (Idra) M Aslam Alam, attending as chief guest.

Collaboration and support were also provided by Idra to ensure the success of the program.

The event brought together distinguished guests including Md Apel Mahmud, member (life), Idra; Sheikh Rakibul Karim, acting chief executive officer, Guardian Life Insurance Limited; and Prof Mohammad Mujibul Haque, dean, Brac Business School, Brac University.

M Aslam Alam, chairman of Idra, encouraged the younger generation to explore career opportunities in the insurance industry and emphasized its growing importance in Bangladesh’s economy.

“The insurance sector in Bangladesh is expanding rapidly. If our young generation takes an interest in this sector, they can contribute as entrepreneurs, professionals, and responsible citizens to spread the positive impact of insurance throughout society,” he said.

Md Apel Mahmud, member (life), Idra, added: “Insurance is more than just a financial product—it is a safety net that reduces life’s uncertainties and promotes economic stability. Raising awareness among youth about this sector means building a more financially resilient and future-ready society.”

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, acting CEO of Guardian Life Insurance Limited, stated: “In life’s uncertainties, insurance stands as a pillar of financial support and security. If young people understand its value early on, they can not only secure their own futures but also help strengthen the foundation of our national economy.”

Prof Mohammad Mujibul Haque, dean, Brac Business School, Brac University, highlighted the importance of financial awareness among students, saying: “When students begin to appreciate the value of financial planning, they grow into more responsible, prepared, and economically independent individuals.”

The seminar featured interactive sessions that allowed students to gain first-hand insights into how insurance companies operate, the range of available products, and the benefits they offer. Through discussions and real-world examples, participants learned how insurance contributes to both individual and national financial stability.

Through this collaborative effort, Idra, Guardian Life, and Brac University aim to inspire greater awareness and interest in insurance among Bangladesh’s youth—ultimately promoting financial inclusion, literacy, and the sustainable development of the insurance industry.