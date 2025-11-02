bKash seeks more time, Nagad fails to get approval

Although interoperable system between the country's mobile financial services (MFS), banks and payment service providers (PSPs) has been officially launched, the country's second largest MFS provider Nagad has not yet received approval from Bangladesh Bank, as a result of which they remain outside this service.

On the other hand, the largest MFS provider bKash has sought a three-month extension before getting onboard.

Bangladesh Bank officials said that representatives of all institutions, including bKash and Nagad, were present in the meetings held to determine the technical preparations and charges for the launch of interoperable transactions.

Based on the opinions of all parties, Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on October 13 and announced the launch of the service from November 1.

However, due to licencing complications, it was not possible to give final approval to Nagad, although they were involved in this initiative from the beginning.

Meanwhile, bKash told Bangladesh Bank on Thursday that their system is not yet fully secure, so they need time until January 31, 2026.

Arif Hossain Khan, the central bank's spokesperson and executive director, said:"bKash has said that their security and technical framework is not fully ready. Therefore, they asked for three months. The approval of Nagad will be announced later."

According to Bangladesh Bank sources, there was initially a plan to connect 17 institutions, but Nagad was excluded due to licencing complications, so the service has started with 10 institutions.

These include Rocket, Islami Bank's M-Cash, two PSPs and 7 banks, while 5 more institutions are in the process of connecting.

Analysts say that consumers are not getting the full benefits of inter-transactions right now, as the country's two largest MFS institutions—bKash and Nagad—are out of the service.