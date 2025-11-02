Sunday, November 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

INTEROPERABLE DIGITAL TRANSACTIONS

bKash seeks more time, Nagad fails to get approval

Due to licencing complications, it was not possible to give final approval to Nagad, although they were involved in this initiative from the beginning

Update : 02 Nov 2025, 05:13 PM

Although interoperable system between the country's mobile financial services (MFS), banks and payment service providers (PSPs) has been officially launched, the country's second largest MFS provider Nagad has not yet received approval from Bangladesh Bank, as a result of which they remain outside this service.

On the other hand, the largest MFS provider bKash has sought a three-month extension before getting onboard.

Bangladesh Bank officials said that representatives of all institutions, including bKash and Nagad, were present in the meetings held to determine the technical preparations and charges for the launch of interoperable transactions.

Based on the opinions of all parties, Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on October 13 and announced the launch of the service from November 1.

However, due to licencing complications, it was not possible to give final approval to Nagad, although they were involved in this initiative from the beginning.

Meanwhile, bKash told Bangladesh Bank on Thursday that their system is not yet fully secure, so they need time until January 31, 2026.

Arif Hossain Khan, the central bank's spokesperson and executive director, said:"bKash has said that their security and technical framework is not fully ready. Therefore, they asked for three months. The approval of Nagad will be announced later."

According to Bangladesh Bank sources, there was initially a plan to connect 17 institutions, but Nagad was excluded due to licencing complications, so the service has started with 10 institutions.

These include Rocket, Islami Bank's M-Cash, two PSPs and 7 banks, while 5 more institutions are in the process of connecting.

Analysts say that consumers are not getting the full benefits of inter-transactions right now, as the country's two largest MFS institutions—bKash and Nagad—are out of the service.

Read More

Amir Khasru: Capacity buildup first, then LDC graduation

Remittances in October reach $2.56bn

Bank Asia, Guardian Life Insurance ink deal

Southeast Bank reelects Rehana Rahman as vice chairperson

Guardian Life, Brac Uni hold seminar to raise insurance awareness

FBCCI gets new administrator

Latest News

Ekushey book fair to be held after national polls

Tarique Rahman thanks EC for giving voting rights to expatriates

Gaza children gradually return to school after two years of war

Amir Khasru: Capacity buildup first, then LDC graduation

EC reviewing registration of political parties, decision expected this week

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x