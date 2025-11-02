FBCCI gets new administrator

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Md Abdur Rahim Khan has taken charge as administrator of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the country's top business organization.

He officially took charge as the Administrator of FBCCI on Sunday (November 2).

Earlier, an office order issued by the Ministry of Commerce appointed him to the post as per Section 17 of the Trade Organization Act, 2022.

The order said that Md. Abdur Rahim Khan will hand over the responsibility to the elected board of directors after conducting a fair, transparent and impartial election within the next 120 days.