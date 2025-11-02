Sunday, November 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

FBCCI gets new administrator

Additional Commerce Secretary Abdur Rahim Khan takes charge

Update : 02 Nov 2025, 05:07 PM

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Md Abdur Rahim Khan has taken charge as administrator of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the country's top business organization.

He officially took charge as the Administrator of FBCCI on Sunday (November 2).

Earlier, an office order issued by the Ministry of Commerce appointed him to the post as per Section 17 of the Trade Organization Act, 2022.

The order said that Md. Abdur Rahim Khan will hand over the responsibility to the elected board of directors after conducting a fair, transparent and impartial election within the next 120 days.

Read More

Amir Khasru: Capacity buildup first, then LDC graduation

Remittances in October reach $2.56bn

Bank Asia, Guardian Life Insurance ink deal

Southeast Bank reelects Rehana Rahman as vice chairperson

Guardian Life, Brac Uni hold seminar to raise insurance awareness

bKash seeks more time, Nagad fails to get approval

Latest News

Ekushey book fair to be held after national polls

Tarique Rahman thanks EC for giving voting rights to expatriates

Gaza children gradually return to school after two years of war

Amir Khasru: Capacity buildup first, then LDC graduation

EC reviewing registration of political parties, decision expected this week

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x