UGC, British Council ink deal at House of Lords to improve education quality

A partnership agreement has been signed between the Higher Education Acceleration and Transformation (Heat) project being implemented by University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh and the British Council to enhance the quality of education in Bangladesh’s higher education sector.

This agreement was signed to strengthen academic leadership, faculty development, and institutional quality across Bangladesh’s higher education system.

The agreement was signed recently at the House of Lords in the United Kingdom, hosted by Baroness Rosie Winterton, the UK trade envoy to Bangladesh.

The signatories were Stephen Forbes, country director of British Council Bangladesh, and Prof Asaduzzaman, director of the Heat project.

Under the partnership, the British Council, in collaboration with UK partner Advance HE, will support the Heat project in advancing faculty development, academic leadership, and institutional capacity-building — contributing to the Government of Bangladesh’s vision for a more dynamic, globally engaged higher education sector.

The collaboration will also promote greater alignment with international standards and establish a sustainable professional development framework for university academics and leaders.

The signing ceremony was attended by Baroness Wendy Alexander, vice chair of the British Council and member of the House of Lords, and Prof SMA Faiz, chairman of UGC.

Other attendees included UGC members Prof Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan and Prof Masuma Habib; vice-chancellor of Dhaka University Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, vice-chancellor of Buet Prof Abu Borhan Mohammad Badruzzaman, North South University vice-chancellor Prof Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Brac University registrar David Dowland, World Bank's senior education specialist and task team leader for Heat project TM Asaduzzaman, World Bank's lead economist Harsha Aturupane, Bangladesh high commissioner to the UK Abida Islam, British Council Bangladesh education head Toufiq Hasan, and deputy director of the Heat project Mohammad Khorshed Alam.

UGC chairman Prof Faiz stated: “This partnership with the British Council represents a timely and strategic step in Bangladesh’s higher education reform journey. Together with the British Council and Advance HE, we are investing in leadership, teaching excellence, and institutional quality — building the foundations for a globally connected higher education system.”

Stephen Forbes, country director of British Council Bangladesh, said: "The British Council’s long-standing partnership with the UGC reflects our shared ambition to enhance quality, governance, and leadership within higher education. This agreement reaffirms that commitment and opens the door to deeper collaboration in the years ahead.”

Baroness Rosie Winterton, the event organizer, remarked: “This partnership reflects the UK’s enduring collaboration with Bangladesh in education and skills, and our shared belief that education is the most powerful bridge between nations.”