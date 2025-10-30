Friday, October 31, 2025

Foreign debt boost: Commitments jump 3,222% in Q1’FY26

Not only the commitments, but also the loan disbursement in the first quarter of the current fiscal year increased by 35.7%

Update : 30 Oct 2025, 10:22 PM

A huge jump was reported in the flow of foreign debt in the first quarter (July-September) of the current FY26.

According to the latest data from the Economic Relations Division (ERD), the loan commitments received by Bangladesh from development partners during this period increased by 3,222% compared to the previous year.

According to ERD data, development partners have pledged $910.67 million in loans to Bangladesh in the first three months.

In the same period of the last fiscal year—the year when the student uprising took place in the country—the loan commitments were only $27.41 million.

Not only the commitments, but also the loan disbursement in the first quarter of the current fiscal year increased by 35.7%.

From July to September, Bangladesh received $1.147 billion in foreign loans, which was $846.1 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The ERD also said that in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, along with an increase in foreign loan commitments and disbursements, the amount of debt repayments also increased.

During this period, Bangladesh paid $1.28 billion in interest and principal to various development partners, compared to $1.126 billion in the same period last fiscal year.

Analysts say that political stability and the recovery of development projects have restored the confidence of development partners, which is a positive sign in both foreign loan commitments and disbursements.

