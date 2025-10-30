NBR extends deadline for filing offline income tax returns

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the deadline for taxpayers who are unable to file their income tax returns online.

On Thursday (October 30), a special order signed by NBR chairman Md. Abdur Rahman Khan said that those who are unable to file their returns online due to registration or technical problems in the e-return system can apply in writing to the concerned Deputy Tax Commissioner by November 15.

The order states that if the concerned Additional Tax Commissioner or Joint Tax Commissioner approves the taxpayer's application, s/he can file his income tax return on paper (paper return).

Earlier, the deadline for this application was fixed until October 31.

According to NBR sources, although the online return filing process has expanded rapidly in the current tax year, some taxpayers are still suffering from technical limitations. The decision to extend the time has been taken for their convenience.

The number of people filing income tax returns online in the country has crossed 1 million in the current 2025-26 tax year.

The NBR announced this information in a press release on Thursday, calling it a "very encouraging success" in the digital transformation of tax administration.

NBR Public Relations Officer Md. Al Amin Sheikh said that on August 4, Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed officially inaugurated the e-return filing process through the National Board of Revenue website www.etaxnbr.gov.bd. Since then, taxpayers have been able to easily fill and submit their returns online.

This year, the NBR, through a special order, has made e-return filing mandatory for all individual taxpayers except senior citizens aged 65 years and above, physically disabled or with special needs, Bangladeshis residing abroad, legal representatives of deceased taxpayers, and foreign nationals working in Bangladesh.

However, those who are exempted from this obligation can also file their returns online if they wish.

If there is any complication regarding registration in the e-return system, taxpayers can apply to the concerned Excise Commissioner by November 15. If they get approval by mentioning the logical reason, they can submit paper returns.

According to the NBR, Bangladeshi taxpayers residing abroad can apply to [email protected] by mentioning their passport number, national identity card number and email address, and receive an OTP and registration link via email. Through this, they can easily file their returns online.

There is no need to upload any documents in the e-return system—just by providing information on income, expenses, assets and liabilities, it is possible to print an 'acknowledgement slip' and income tax certificate instantly.

For the convenience of taxpayers, NBR has organized online training workshops this year as well.

In this, besides taxpayers, income tax lawyers, chartered accountants, cost and management accountants and chartered secretaries have also been trained.

In addition, NBR has launched a call center 09643717171 to quickly resolve any issues related to e-return.

In addition, direct assistance is also available from the 'e-Tax Service' option of the website and the help desks established in each tax region.