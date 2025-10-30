Samsung Electronics ranks fifth in Global Brands for sixth time

Samsung Electronics has recently been recognized as the Global Top 5 Brand for the sixth year in a row.

The company received recognition from Interbrand, a global brand consultancy.

Samsung’s brand value has reached $90.5 billion, upholding its position as the only Asian company to remain in the global top five since 2020.

According to Interbrand, Samsung's strong brand performance was driven by AI innovation across its business divisions.

Under the vision of “Innovation for All,” Samsung consistently strives to make AI accessible to more customers worldwide.

Specifically, in Consumer Electronics, Samsung has strengthened its market position by introducing AI technologies tailored to each product category.

With Samsung TVs’ Vision AI, the company is transforming the users’ viewing experience with rich AI features that deliver personalized experiences and stunning visuals.

Samsung has also been maintaining global leadership in categories such as refrigerators and washing machines through consistent product innovation and advanced AI capabilities.

With Bespoke AI, they are delivering differentiated convenience through the efficient use of energy, user friendliness, better performance and unique designs.

Moreover, both of these technologies have SmartThings integrated which provides customers with differentiated convenience and advanced AI experiences through their connected home appliances.

Samsung has also reinforced its leadership in mobile AI with the continued advancement of Galaxy AI, aiming to make it available on 400 million devices within the year driving the democratization of AI.

Through open collaboration with diverse partners, Samsung has enhanced personalized AI experiences for customers, while also providing industry-leading security with Samsung Knox.

Shahriar Bin Lutfor, director & head of business, Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh, said: “At Samsung, we are committed to bringing state-of-the-art AI technology to Bangladesh and make the daily lives of our consumers better. This recognition is reflective of that commitment and further pushes us to make advanced technology and innovation more accessible and meaningful for our consumers in Bangladesh.”

Interbrand’s Best Global Brands are listed in accordance with the evaluation of each brand value, which includes a comprehensive analysis of the financial performance of the business, the influence of the brand among the customers, and brand competitiveness.

The ranking is one of the world’s longest-standing brand value evaluations, widely recognized for its credibility.