Dhaka Tribune
Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan relaunches ‘Beast by MK’ with revamped menu

Led by chef Mohammad Khawaldeh, The Beast by MK unveiled its signature passport menu, a culinary journey across continents that transforms global flavors into stories

Update : 30 Oct 2025, 05:15 PM

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan held a media conference & menu reveal for “Beast by MK”, marking the relaunch of Dhaka’s first global travel themed rooftop dining destination.

Led by chef Mohammad Khawaldeh, The Beast by MK unveiled its signature passport menu, a culinary journey across continents that transforms global flavors into stories.

Each dish represents a destination from Chef Khawaldeh travels, offering guests a taste of his personal adventures and inspirations gathered from around the world.

“The launch of our Passport Menu marks a new chapter for The Beast,” said Karthi VK, general manager of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan.

“We aim to take our guests on a culinary journey across continents, one plate, one story, and one unforgettable experience at a time.”

“Every creation on the menu reflects a piece of my journey - the people, the culture, and the flavors that have inspired me,” shared Chef Mohammad Khawaldeh, the creative force behind The Beast by MK.

“It’s not just a menu; it’s a collection of stories told through taste.”

Guests will enjoy a vibrant showcase of international dishes, immersive storytelling, and panoramic skyline views from Dhaka’s most elevated dining venue.

Perched atop the 26th floor of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, The Beast by MK redefines luxury dining with a global travel inspired concept.

Designed to evoke the spirit of adventure, it combines world class cuisine, innovative presentation, and breathtaking rooftop ambiance inviting diners to traverse the world through taste.

