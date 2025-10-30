PRI: Fragile recovery, inflation pose challenge for next elected govt

Fragile recovery from poverty and inequality poses a major challenge for the incoming elected government, said a report unveiled by the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI) on Wednesday.

The recent rise in imports suggests that the economy is beginning to regain momentum, it also said.

The Centre for Macroeconomic Analysis (CMEA) of the PRI, in partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) of the Australian Government, hosted the August-September edition of its Monthly Macroeconomic Insights (MMI) on Wednesday.

The report further stated that Bangladesh Bank’s independence was essential to control inflation better.

Despite some moderation, inflation remains above 8%, eroding citizens' purchasing power as wage growth continues to lag behind price increases.

Monzur Hossain, member (secretary) of the General Economics Division (GED), Bangladesh Planning Commission, said as chief guest: “Investment depends on the overall economic ecosystem and cannot be revived overnight. The tight monetary policy should be relaxed moderately to encourage investment growth.”

Although the government is not interfering with the central bank’s decision to maintain a high policy rate, it is worth asking how long such a stance can be sustained. Countries like Bangladesh must foster close coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities. Central bank independence remains essential, but the system as a whole must function effectively; otherwise, progress will remain limited, he added.

Zaidi Sattar, chairman of PRI, chaired the event.

In his opening remarks, Sattar highlighted: “US-Bangladesh trade was determined in the past by competitive advantage driven by comparative advantage in a labor-intensive garment and other products. That principle is now violated by the new reciprocal tariff regime, which talks about a relative tariff advantage rather than the relative comparative advantage

Ashikur Rahman, principal economist at PRI, delivered the keynote presentation.

He mentioned: “Economic oligarchs do not permanently belong to any political party. Yet they are extraordinarily skilled at finding inroads into political organizations and state institutions, gradually capturing the levers of policy and power. The greater their influence, the deeper the distortions and instability they inject into the economy and society.

Bazlul Haque Khondker, research director at PRI, stressed that growth alone is insufficient to reduce poverty and inequality. With a tax-to-GDP ratio of only 6.6%, Bangladesh lags far behind peers, limiting fiscal capacity for social protection.

M Masrur Reaz, chairman and CEO of Policy Exchange of Bangladesh, cautioned that without new greenfield investments, job creation will remain constrained.

He pointed to the BBX Report 2024–2025, which classified Bangladesh as a “red” business environment, emphasizing the need for institutional reform and better risk management in the banking sector.

Tanjima Mostafa, director of Meghna Group of Industries, highlighted challenges in international trade transactions, noting that many Letters of Credit (LCs) from local banks are being rejected abroad, driving up import costs.

“These costs are ultimately passed on to consumers. Policy certainty is urgently needed,” she added.

Joshua Gacutan, second secretary (economic) and deputy head of mission, Australian High Commission, commended PRI and DFAT’s partnership in promoting evidence-based dialogue on macroeconomic trends and policy reform.

Park Young Sik, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh, echoed the importance of central bank independence and tax reform in ensuring macroeconomic stability under the next government.